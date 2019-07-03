Forest fire reported near I-10 in Columbia County, FHP says proceed with caution

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla.– A 5 acre forest fire near I-10 reportedly started by a lightning strike has Florida Highway Patrol telling drivers to be cautious when driving in the area.

According to FHP, lightning struck on I-10 near mile marker 302 and visibility on the road may deteriorate quickly during the night and early morning hours.

They are urging motorists to reduce their driving speeds and use their low beam headlights while driving in low visibility areas.