Forgotten Coast painting contest takes to Zoom to showcase region's beauty

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced countless events to cancel. But one celebration of our region's beauty found a creative way to stay afloat.

The Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition's 15th Annual en Plein Air Paint-Out was supposed to bring dozens of artists from around the world to Mexico Beach, to paint some of the region's unparalleled scenery.

Instead, the March event was canceled just before it was set to begin. Organizers, including Leslie Wentzell, said they couldn't resist trying to find a way to make it work.

'Plein air painting happens out of doors, that's what Plein Air means, painting out of doors, right outside capturing the light," she said.

"Obviously, that wasn't going to happen, but we thought that was such an intriguing idea to hold this event virtually. It just kind of caught our imaginations."

So, on Saturday morning, fifty artists were sent a link to view a large selection of recent photographs of the region. They had thirty minutes to scan through the pictures to select the perfect scene. Then, the mix of professional and amateur artists had two hours to paint a masterpiece.

A dozen of the artists logged on to Zoom to talk about their painting processes on a live Facebook stream. Wentzell said it was a wonderfully interactive experience that will make a difference in the community. Part of the proceeds of art sales return to Franklin and Gulf County communities.

Here's a look at the First Place winner in the professional contest:

And the First Place winner in the open contest: