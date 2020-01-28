Former Baby Rattlers head coach Reynolds named to same position at Jefferson County

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 28, 2020

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former FAMU DRS head football coach Ira Reynolds has been introduced as the newest head coach at Jefferson County.

Reynolds is the 11th head coach in the last 17 seasons for the Tigers.

The Tigers played the entirety of the 2019 campaign under an interim head coach following the sudden dismissal of Leroy Smith.

Reynolds was with FAMU DRS from 2006-2015.

Reynolds' coaching staff with the Tigers is unknown at this point, but two FAMU greats in Robert Wilson and Wally Williams have both expressed interest.