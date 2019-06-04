Former Broward County Deputy arrested after investigation into law enforcement during Parkland shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested former Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson on charges of child neglect and culpable negligence as a result of a 15-month investigation into the actions of law enforcement following the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen. “There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”

Peterson was the school resource officer for MSD during the shooting. Officials say the investigation revealed Peterson refused to investigate the source of gunshots, retreated during the active shooting while victims were being shot and directed other law enforcement who arrived on scene to remain 500 feet away from the building.

“I was pleased the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office conducted a thorough investigation that yielded the arrest of Scot Peterson. All the facts related to Mr. Peterson’s failure to act during the MSD massacre clearly warranted both termination of employment and criminal charges. It’s never too late for accountability and justice,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

Peterson was arrested at the Broward Sheriff's Office headquarters and booked into the Broward County Main Jail.

He is facing seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.