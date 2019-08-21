Former Chiles High School coach and hall monitor on trial for sexual battery

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A former Chiles High School coach and hall monitor accused of sexual battery and solicitation is now on trial.

Derrall Howard is accused of having sex with a 16 year old student in his school office back in the fall of 2016.

In their opening statement, Prosecutors contend Howard was “the cool guy” on campus and students often hung out in and near his office in the gym. They claim Howard told the teen if she wanted to have sex with him “all you have to do is ask.” They contend Howard had sex with the student once and asked for sex acts on two other occasions.

Prosecutors claim Howard told the student not to tell anyone because he could lose his job.

The defense attorney told the jury in his opening statement that the victim denied having sex with Howard four times before telling deputies it did happen. He also contends none of the victim’s DNA was found in Howard’s office and there was no rape kit evidence connecting Howard to the victim.

He says the system worked as “good people” sprang into action to investigate the claims, but said “this was a false alarm.”

Testimony in the case is expected to last two days.

