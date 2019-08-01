Former City Commissioner weighs in on Maddox and Carter-Smith guilty pleas in corruption probe

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In the wake of former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and political consultant Paige Carter-Smith's guilty pleas next Tuesday, a former Tallahassee City Commissioner is weighing in.

Gil Ziffer told WCTV the pleas did not come as a shock to him, and he believes they're good for the City of Tallahassee.

Maddox and Carter-Smith were charged in a 44-count conspiracy back in December of 2018; charges against them include bribery, extortion, and filing false tax returns.

Ziffer said the indictment was a blemish for the City of Tallahassee.

"It's definitely something none of us really would ever see happening, and it's a disappointment that it did. But, Scott and Paige, by settling, gets us in a position where we can move forward, go beyond, and gets the new mayor and commissioners in a position to do what they need to do, which is making the city a better place," said Ziffer.

Ziffer said he still has questions about what's happening behind the scenes, and which counts Maddox and Carter-Smith may be settling for.

Five unnamed companies and six unnamed people were listed in the original indictment as well.

Ziffer is hopeful that those names will eventually come out.

"We probably have a good idea of who they were. I think once all this is done, depending on what becomes public record, I'm sure we'll find out. And then we'll know more about what those relationships really were," said Ziffer.

The other named defendant in the indictment, J.T. Burnette, is still intending to go to trial, pleading innocent to all charges.

