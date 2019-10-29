Former Cougar McKay impresses in first career start

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Remember the name: Resean McKay.

It's maybe even a name many around the Big Bend already know, with his stint as the signal caller for the Godby Cougars.

Now, he's helping to lead Florida A&M.

Last weekend, starting Rattler quarterback Ryan Stanley missed the game due to a shoulder injury, so McKay, a redshirt freshman, was thrust into the first start of his career.

And he didn't disappoint.

He threw for 246 yards on 25-of-35 passing with a touchdown and an interception in FAMU's win over Morgan State to keep the Fangs perfect in conference play.

After taking a couple of days to look at the tape, head coach Willie Simmons said on Tuesday he was impressed with McKay, saying he believes this is the start of things to come.

"First start on the road, you know, not an easy game," Simmons said. "Not an easy place to play and so for him to go in and go 24-for-35, I thought was very impressive. It showed a lot of poise."

Simmons surely has reason to be excited, as McKay has three more years of eligibility after this year.

Meanwhile, Stanley remains day-to-day and Simmons said he is still not sure who will start this weekend against Delaware State.