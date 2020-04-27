Former FAMU DRS star Chris Jackson drafted by Titans

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 27, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCTV) -- Former FAMU DRS star and former Marshall Thundering Herd safety Chris Jackson has been drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jackson was selected with the 243rd overall pick.

A four-year player at Marshall, Jackson totaled 189 tackles (110 of which were solo) over his Thundering Herd career. In 2019, he totaled 25 tackles (17 solo) with one interception.

While at FAMU DRS, Jackson was named a Florida 2A All-State wide receiver in 2015 and also starred as a track athlete, winning state titles in the 110-meter hurdles and coming in as a runner up in the 300 hurdles.

Jackson joins a Tennessee team that went 9-7 last year, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Title Game.