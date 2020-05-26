Former FAMU DRS star Jones makes WNBA roster

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former FAMU DRS and Louisville standout Jazmine Jones has made the 12-person roster for the New York Liberty’s upcoming 2020 season.

Jones was drafted in the first round of last month’s WNBA Draft with the 12th overall selection, and is one of six Liberty draft picks to make the roster.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams were not afforded a training camp this year, and were due to make roster decision by Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press' Doug Feinberg, the deadline is so players can begin getting paid by the league.

AP Source: WNBA teams have to get roster down to 12 by May 26 so players can get paid on June 1. Players cut between now and next Tuesday will get benefits until June 30. League and union still working on a lot of logistics including how much and how often players get paid. — Doug Feinberg (@DougFeinberg) May 20, 2020

The Liberty announced they have waived forward Reshanda Gray, as well as have overseas members of the front court Han Xu (China) and Marine Johannés (France) remain in their home countries, retaining the rights to the latter two players for 2021.

Jones set a games played record at Louisville, suiting up for 144 contests. She averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 2019/20.

Her stellar FHSAA career included averaging 22.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.1 steals as a senior and finished her FAMU DRS career with over 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

The 2020 WNBA season has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.