Former FSU Wide Receiver set to host free football/cheer camp.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 16, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – For the sixth year in a row, kids in Quincy will be able to attend a free football skills camp put on by a former FSU standout.

De’Cody Fagg, who played wide receiver for the Noles in the mid-2000’s, is hosting the event yet again this year on Saturday, July 20th.

He says more than 300 kids attended last year, and for the second straight summer, it will include cheerleading as well.

The camp runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Corry Football Field. That’s located at 1400 West King Street in Quincy.

Visit MyQuincy.net to get more information.

Kids can register the morning of the event.

