Former FSU defensive tackle pays for all dog adoptions at KC Pet Project after Super Bowl win

Posted:

By: KCTV
February 3, 2020

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) — A Kansas City Chiefs player, who is a former Florida State University defensive tackle, is going to pay for all adoptions of dogs that are currently at KC Pet Project.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi has decided to pay for all of the adoptions for dogs who became available for adoption on Sunday or before.

KC Pet Project has multiple locations where dogs can be adopted at. Zona Rosa Adoption Center is located at 8721 N. Stoddard Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64153.

