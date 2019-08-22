Former FSU football star going to prison for tax fraud

TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former FSU football player Kenneth Alexander is going to federal prison after pleading guilty to preparing false tax returns.

Federal prosecutors say between 2012 and 2016, Alexander prepared the false returns for various individuals while operating a tax preparation business, Wizard Business Center.

“Mr. Alexander used his position as a trusted accountant and well-known FSU football player to file false tax returns,” said Special Agent in Charge Mary Hammond of IRS Criminal Investigation.

Alexander was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison and ordered to pay $1,057,753.40 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

“The integrity of our system of taxation lies at the heart of what we do as a nation, and those who try to defraud the system will pay the price,” said Lawrence Keefe, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

The 46-year old Alexander is a former linebacker on Florida State University’s 1993 national championship team,