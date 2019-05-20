Former FSU quarterback Deondre Francois to walk on at FAU

By: 247Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) – The next chapter for former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois will be at Florida Atlantic, where he’ll walk on to play for Lane Kiffin. Francois has two years of eligibility remaining.

Francois was dismissed from the Seminoles program in February one day after video of a possible domestic incident came to light on Instagram. In January of 2018, Francois was cleared of a separate domestic violence incident.

“I put myself in a terrible situation,” Francois told 247Sports. “I’ve learned from it. I take full responsibility of everything that happened. I take full responsibility for my actions. I just want to learn from it and grow from it. That won’t happen again. This has impacted my life far more than anyone can imagine. It helped me grow as a man and I’m ready to embark on new beginnings.”

Back in 2016, Francois looked like one of the more promising quarterbacks in college football. After redshirting the year prior, he led FSU to a 10-3 season throwing for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns capped by a win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Francois was definitely popping up on mock drafts when the Seminoles opened the 2017 campaign against Alabama. A broken knee cap cost him the rest of the season. Jimbo Fisher then left for Texas A&M. Last year under enter Willie Taggart, the Noles struggled to a 5-7 season snapping a 36-year bowl streak. Francois finished the season with 2,731 yards passing and 15 touchdowns along with 12 interceptions.

He’s hoping to be enrolled and competing at FAU as soon as possible.

“Means the world to me to get another opportunity to play football again,” Francois said. He visited campus this spring for the program’s first spring practice.

“Just the situations that have happened with me off the field, I feel like I could have avoided those situations being around the right people and having the right people around me. I feel FAU has the right supporting cast. When I went down for a visit it was very family oriented and something new for me.”

The industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranked Francois as the nation’s No. 3 pro-style passer and No. 66 prospect overall in the 2015 recruiting class.

FAU’s quarterback depth chart includes returning starter Chris Robison who transferred from Oklahoma after Lincoln Riley dismissed him for a violation of team rules. He was then suspended this spring after being investigated for sexual battery. Indiana transfer and 2016 Florida Mr. Football Nick Tronti is on the roster and played in one game last fall. He battled this spring with Justin Agner who signed with Kent State, before heading to Fort Scott Community College and is in his first year with the Owls. Cordel Littlejohn is a red-shirt freshman quarterback on the roster as well.