Former FSU standout gives back to charity through Gronkowski's extreme obstacle course

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 07, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- NFL players are hitting the field right here in Tallahassee and they're here for a good cause.

The Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz is coming to Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday, with a portion of the proceeds going to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

It's an extreme obstacle course that people at any physical fitness level can compete in. Former New England Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski is the host and he brings along FSU football legend Dalvin Cook to join him.

Stadium Blitz makes it first stop ever in Tallahassee and is using Doak as stop one for their countrywide tour.

The courses vary in difficulty but will test athletes of all ages and physical prowess, even the pros.

Both Gronwkowski and Cook will be on the field for the obstacle courses Saturday and with your help will raise proceeds that go towards charity.

For the money to be raised, proceeds are divided between two categories, "Team Gronk" and "Team Cook." Each athlete choses an organization that they wanted their proceeds to go towards.

Cook, current Minnesota Vikings running back, chose Second Harvest as his charity, while former New England Patriot tight end "Gronk" chose Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare's "Carelink" program.

During registration, participants are asked to pick whether they are 'Team Cook' or 'Team Gronk" and some of their registration payment will go towards the charity of each team.

Each organization said they're extremely grateful for the opportunity.

"Oh my god it's so exciting. We couldn't be more excited to be chosen by Dalvin Cook as his charity of choice," said Shari Hubbard, the Second Harvest Director of Community Relations. "So we are super hype and we are going to have a team from second harvest that's going to be competing in the event."

Tallahassee Memorial said they're happy that celebrities are thinking about the community.

"When you have celebrities and sports heroes use their status for good, it's just so exciting for folks like us that are trying to get such important messages out," said TMH Administrator of Population Health Lauren Faison-Clark. "To have them at the forefront to engage the community in a great, fun event, but also talk about how it's going to help in the local community is a win for everybody."

This includes the staff at Stadium Blitz, who love seeing people happy.

"I get a lot of joy in seeing the kids because the experience of being on the field and being at different parts of the stadium that you don't get to go into, said Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz athlete Jay McFadden. "That's really huge for people."

The doors open at 3:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium and it's not too late to join. You can sign up for the event or even attend it by visiting their website and registering with 'Team Gronk or 'Team Cook.

