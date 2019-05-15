Former Florida High offensive lineman inks deal with Bills

By: 247Sports | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 15, 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WCTV) -- Former East Carolina and Florida High offensive lineman Garrett McGhin made the most of his first professional opportunity.

After working out with the Buffalo Bills in a rookie minicamp tryout, the former three-year starting offensive lineman has signed a free agent contract with the NFL team.

McGhin spent the past five years at ECU playing tackle, guard and center, and his versatility is something scouts have long coveted. He went undrafted in April's NFL Draft, but received rookie minicamp tryouts with the Bills and Colts. Buffalo apparently liked what it saw.

McGhin was one of four players signed by the Bills after the minicamp. He's the second former ECU player to sign an undrafted free agent deal this offseason. Defensive end Nate Harvey, the reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year, also inked a contract with the New York Giants.

A native of Tallahassee, Fla., McGhin played in 48 games over his time in Greenville. He redshirted in 2014 before becoming a contributor on special teams and in a backup role in 2015. As a sophomore in 2016, McGhin blossomed into an important starter at left guard, starting 11 of 12 games there. McGhin was asked to shift inside as a junior, playing center to begin the season before ultimately swapping time at left guard and right guard.

The former FSUS standout was a two-star prospect out of high school, ranked the 192nd-best offensive tackle player in the country.

McGhin was kicked out to right tackle in 2018 as a senior, opening all 12 games anchoring the right side of the line. It was McGhin's first time playing tackle at ECU. He also played some left tackle at times, too.

Reports say McGhin primarily worked out with the Bills as a right tackle this past weekend. But McGhin's versatility - including the ability to snap the ball at 6-foot-6, 316 pounds and slide all over the line - gives him a puncher's chance to stick on an NFL roster. Teams currently carry 90 men, but that number will be whittled down to 53 players by the start of the 2019 season.

McGhin came to East Carolina as a two-star prospect from Florida State University School in Tallahassee. He originally committed to South Alabama before flipping to ECU late in the recruiting process following a visit to campus.

Known for his work ethic and strong athleticism, McGhin was ECU's nominee in 2018 for the annual "College Football Freaks List" compiled by Bruce Feldman. Heading into the 2018 season, he'd recorded a 425-pound bench press, a 635-pound squat, a 352 power clean and a 5.1 40-yard dash. McGhin was also heralded for his charisma and personality as a leader. He was often one of the more informative and entertaining interviews for the media during his college days as well.

McGhin earned a bachelor’s degree in communications during ECU’s Spring Commencement Exercises on May 4, 2018. He was a Dean’s List and Honor Roll performer in the classroom as an undergraduate.