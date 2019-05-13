Former Noles quarterback Manuel retires

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

BUFFALO, N.Y. (247SPORTS) -- Former first-round draft pick and Florida State quarterback EJ Manuel is retiring from the NFL.

Manuel, who was selected 16th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2013 NFL Draft, announced his retirement on Monday, according to the NFL Transactions report.

The Virginia native was hand-selected by then offensive coordinator Jimbo Fisher to come to FSU when he was a blue-chip recruit. He had his ups and downs, but Manuel managed to be a productive multi-year starter who helped guide the Seminoles to a 12-win season, ACC championship and Orange Bowl victory in the 2012 campaign.

Manuel never lived up to his first-round billing, however. He started 10 games as a rookie in Buffalo, but did not hold on to the job. There was a one-year stint in Oakland before Manuel signed with Kansas City this offseason.

He played in 30 games with 18 starts over five seasons, completing 343 of 590 passes for 3,767 yards and 20 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.