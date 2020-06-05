Florida Prepaid contractor got $42K in fraudulent refund checks, indictment says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The U.S. Department of Justice says it has indicted a former Florida Prepaid College Board contractor for using account owners' personal information to send herself $42,000 in fraudulent checks.

Jamilla Ciar Hall, a 30-year-old Tallahassee woman, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, five counts of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Hall was a contractor for Intuition College Savings Solutions, which provided customer service and records administration services for Florida Prepaid, from July 1, 2018 to around December 31, 2018, according to the indictment.

The indictment accuses Hall of accessing and viewing personal identification information of Florida Prepaid account owners and beneficiaries, and then fraudulently changing mailing addresses, phone numbers and email addresses connected to existing Florida Prepaid plans.

Hall also fraudulently completed cancellation forms for Florida Prepaid account owners by using their personal information, the indictment says. She cashed in Florida Prepaid refund checks and also gave them to other people, according to the indictment.

Those checks were sent through the United States Postal Service, court documents say.

The indictment says Hall illegally obtained $42,000 through the checks.

Hall faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy to commit mail fraud and mail fraud charges, and a two-year mandatory minimum prison sentence for any other sentence imposed for the identity theft charge.

Her trial is scheduled for July 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.