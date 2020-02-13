Former Gadsden Co. Schools Superintendent running for position again

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

February 13, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- There's a familiar face entering the race for superintendent of Gadsden County Schools.

Reginald James, the former superintendent, made the announcement Thursday morning.

James was first elected as the Gadsden County School Superintendent in 2004, a second time in 2008 and then for a third time in 2012. He's hoping to add 2020 to that list.

Local pastors were standing by his side Thursday to show their support.

James has been an education consultant across the state since he retired in 2016.

He says he's running to be the superintendent for Gadsden County Schools again because he says there needs to be change.

He points out the district is the lowest in the state for graduation rate at 60%. He also says he disagrees with some of the school closures in recent years.

"I've proven in the past that I can do things and get things done. In particular with the graduation rate, I had the opportunity to raise it more than 25 percentage points," he says. "As a matter of fact, I made the New York Times for my efforts in helping students to graduate. So I've proven that I can do it."

James says if elected, he will improve the graduation rate, improve the district's overall grade and improve facilities.

He says he'll also hire more highly qualified teachers and give a raise to all employees.

The current superintendent, Roger Milton, says he will be seeking re-election.

The supervisor of elections office lists two more candidates for Gadsden County School Superintendent at this time: Richard Burns and Elijah Key.

