Former Gadsden Co. coach Robert Jackson dies

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Former Gadsden County football coach Robert Jackson has died.

The 72-year-old succumbed to cancer on Sunday.

Many of his friends and those in the football community describe him as legendary.

He was a coach for 28 years.

He also officiated at the college and youth levels. He also coached teams in football, basketball and softball. He finally retired from coaching in 2008.

One of Jackson's longtime friends, Dante Sailor, says he was beloved by the community.

"He's a man's man. He was someone that always gave us great guidance and leadership," Sailor says. "Coach Jackson meant a lot to not only myself, but our entire community."

Jackson was a Tallahassee native and a Florida A&M University graduate. He was inducted into the Gadsden County Hall of Fame in 2018.

A service for him is planned for Saturday at noon at West Gadsden Middle School in Quincy.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.