Former Gator, War Eagle Franks announces transfer to Arkansas

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 20, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Wakulla War Eagle and Florida Gator quarterback Feleipe Franks has announced that he will be transferring to Arkansas for the 2020 season.

Franks suffered a season-ending in September against Kentucky after dislocating his ankle. Kyle Trask stepped in as starter and led the Gators to an 11-2 overall record and a #6 ranking in the final AP poll.

In two full years years as Florida's starting QB, Franks passed for 3,895 yards and 30 touchdowns. He totaled 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions all-together in 29 games.

Franks will team up with former FSU offensive coordinator Kendall Briles in Fayetteville, who was named as Arkansas' OC in December.