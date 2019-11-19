Former Godby High student identified as shooting victim, family mourns

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The victim who was killed in a shooting on East Paul Russell Road late Sunday night was identified as a former Godby High School student.

Amarion James, 16, was shot and killed in the area of 110 East Paul Russell Road. Tallahassee police say two other people were shot too, and one of them as also a minor.

WCTV reporter Lanetra Bennett spoke to Amarion's family on Tuesday.

Although they say this is a very painful time for them, they couldn't help but smile often as they spoke about the teenager. They say he was a loving and fun teen with a passion for music.

Members at the Tallahassee Urban League gathered and said a special prayer for Amarion's family. They also prayed for family members left behind from other recent violence in Tallahassee.

Amarion's mother, Tiffany Zachery, described her son as amazing.

She says he brought light and laughter whenever he was around. Additionally, she says the music lover wrote his first song in the third grade.

She still listens to his music.

Zachery is still having a tough time dealing with his death. She says he called her to pick him up from the fair.

Zachery told WCTV Amarion was walking toward McDonald's with friends, when she says a fight between groups broke out.

She says Amarion was not in the fight, but got caught in the gunfire before she made it to pick him up.

"Inside I hurt so much, but on the outside, I just rejoice because I thank God that my son didn't have to suffer," Zachery says. "He was hurt, but he didn't have to suffer, and I thank God for that."

Amarion's grandmother, Tawana Mitchell, says prayers are greatly needed during this hard time.

Mitchell says the lively 16-year-old was special to everyone around him.

He holds a special place in his grandmother's now broken heart.

"When he died, it was like something pulled him apart from me," Mitchell says. "That connection I had with my grandson. It's something that I know no parent or grandparent would ever want to feel, that feeling of separation. It hurts."

Godby High School principal Desmond Cole sent out a letter Tuesday to the student body about Amarion's death.

"This is a sad time," Cole wrote. "Many of the details surrounding his death are still unknown. What we do know is that Amarion is no longer with us."

WCTV has been told the other teenager is still in the hospital.

The shooting investigation is active and no arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200.

