By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 30, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Greensboro Police Chief, Tim Hall, has been arrested following a stabbing, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

GCSO says Hall stabbed the victim with a Machete and has since been apprehended and taken to the Gadsden County Jail.

Officials say the victim is in serious, but stable, condition and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.