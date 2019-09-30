Former Gubernatorial candidate Graham asked to step down from hurricane relief board following social media posts

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida Gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham has been asked to step down as co-chair of the Hurricane Michael recovery mission, Rebuild 850, following comments made on social media critical of Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration.

Graham tweeted about her removal on Monday.

Yesterday, a friend called to tell me that because I have been tough on our new Governor – calling him out on Twitter and Facebook for policies I believe are harmful to Florida – I will no longer continue as co-chair of Rebuild 850. — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) September 30, 2019

I decided I could not allow my absence from Rebuild 850 to go unexplained or to be misinterpreted as a decision on my part to no longer be part of this important effort to ensure the victims of that horrific storm are not forgotten. — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) September 30, 2019

I decided I could not allow my absence from Rebuild 850 to go unexplained or to be misinterpreted as a decision on my part to no longer be part of this important effort to ensure the victims of that horrific storm are not forgotten. — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) September 30, 2019

I will continue to do all I can to be a voice both in Florida and with my former colleagues in Congress, on behalf of those still living under tarps and in campers, suffering from depression and PTSD, waiting for insurance corporations to let them know the status of their claims. — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) September 30, 2019

I will continue to do all I can to be a voice both in Florida and with my former colleagues in Congress, on behalf of those still living under tarps and in campers, suffering from depression and PTSD, waiting for insurance corporations to let them know the status of their claims. — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) September 30, 2019

Mission 850 coordinator, Ron Sachs, confirmed this to WCTV on Monday, saying,

"I asked my friend Gwen Graham to step down as one of 3 co chairs of Rebuild 850 because it is a non-partisan volunteer organization and she has intentionally drifted to political hits in recent weeks. She has decided to launch very partisan, political and personal attacks on the Governor in recent weeks -- and we can't allow this Rebuild 850 mission to be compromised by politics. Gwen may surely be as political as she wants as a citizen, but she cannot use Rebuild 850 as a platform or launch point for a political campaign."