Former Gubernatorial candidate Graham asked to step down from hurricane relief board following social media posts

By  | 
Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
September 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida Gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham has been asked to step down as co-chair of the Hurricane Michael recovery mission, Rebuild 850, following comments made on social media critical of Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration.

Graham tweeted about her removal on Monday.

Mission 850 coordinator, Ron Sachs, confirmed this to WCTV on Monday, saying,

"I asked my friend Gwen Graham to step down as one of 3 co chairs of Rebuild 850 because it is a non-partisan volunteer organization and she has intentionally drifted to political hits in recent weeks. She has decided to launch very partisan, political and personal attacks on the Governor in recent weeks -- and we can't allow this Rebuild 850 mission to be compromised by politics. Gwen may surely be as political as she wants as a citizen, but she cannot use Rebuild 850 as a platform or launch point for a political campaign."

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus