By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida House Speaker Donald L. Tucker died Tuesday night at the age of 84.

Tucker had been fighting a long battle with cancer.

Tucker represented Tallahassee in the Florida House from 1966-1978. He also served as a Special Ambassador for the United States to the Dominican Republic.

The Civic Center was renamed in his honor in 1977.