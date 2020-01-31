Former Jackson County principal arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Cottondale High School principal has turned himself in after an investigation showed an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to a Facebook press release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Kenyonis “Ken” Granger had been privately messaging a 16 year-old student since she was 14.

Messages between the two were obtained by JCSO and matched a statement given by the female student.

Granger was later confronted by the Jackson County School Board regarding inappropriate actions. He resigned from his position shortly after the confrontation.

An arrest warrant was issued for Granger on January 30 after charges were formally brought against him.

Granger turned himself into the Jackson County Correctional Facility around 10:30 Thursday night.