Former Jackson County deputy enters not guilty plea

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 23, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A former Jackson County deputy accused of planting drugs during traffic stops has formally entered a not guilty plea.

Zachary Wester was arrested earlier this month following an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Wester faces charges of official misconduct, fabricating evidence as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson County court records show his attorney entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.

A formal arraignment is set for August 6.

