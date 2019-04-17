Former Leon High student awarded nearly $100,000 in pep rally lawsuit

By: Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A lawsuit nearly three years in the making has finally been resolved after a jury ruled in favor of a former Leon High School student was awarded close to $100,000 after she was injured during a pep rally.

The suit claims the school was negligent in allowing the pep rally to take place when they knew the dangers.

The Leon County School District is now on the hook to pay more than half of the sum - over $60,000.

According to the claim, LHS hosted a "black out" pep rally in 2017.

The claim says the plaintiff, Jennifer Huynh, was already recovering from a car accident where she broke her hip and had her injury aggravated during the pep rally when the students did a mosh pit and fell down like dominoes while in the bleachers.

The suit also alleges Huynh broke another bone as well.

Huynh's attorney says prior to the pep rally, there was another incident involving a mosh pit during a pep rally, and the suit claims the necessary precautions to prevent someone from getting hurt weren't taken.

"The jury rendered a fair verdict," said Hal Lewis, Huynh's attorney. "We put damages on the board that were very reasonable and it has to cover her for the next 60 years of her life, so when you break it down that way, it's not that much over 60 years."

Lewis added that Huynh is happy to now have this behind her and to try to move forward with her life.

WCTV has reached out the Leon County Schools but they were unavailable for comment.