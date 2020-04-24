Former Lincoln head coach Gray officially announced as QB Coach at Alcorn State

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Lincoln High School football coach Quinn Gray has been officially named as the Quarterbacks Coach at Alcorn State, the school announced on Friday.

"Coach Fred McNair has given me the opportunity to continue a dream of mine of coaching on the Division I level. I will continue to work as diligently as I have in my new position. I look forward to the new beginning once things are safe and look forward to becoming an Alcornite," Gray said.

"Coach Gray is very knowledgeable of the game. Before he was coaching, he obviously had a lot of experience playing the position himself at all levels including the NFL. Coach Gray is really going to be a force in the film room and will be a mentor to our quarterbacks," Braves head coach Fred McNair said. "He's going to come in and greatly help us maintain a high level offensively."

Gray informed Lincoln that he'd be stepping down as head coach on Monday, after four hears with the Trojans.

The former Florida A&M quarterback went 8-4 record in 2019 and 27-21 overall with the green and gold.

Alcorn State, who plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, was the SWAC's representative in last season's Celebration Bowl, losing 64-44 to North Carolina A&T.