Former Markel neighbor, friend reacts to guilty verdict, mistrial

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Reggie Garcia had plenty motivation to pay close attention to the Dan Markel murder trial.

Before the FSU law professor was gunned down in July 2014, Garcia was a friend and neighbor.

"For the people that lived there five years ago, it's the same reaction, reliving this huge tragedy," he said.

Garcia watched the live stream of the trial most days. He actually attended a day of testimony last week. He said re-living the murder was tough to take.

"It was gut-wrenching to see the photo of him either struggling for his life or soon after he passed," he said.

While pleased with Sigfredo Garcia's guilty verdict, Reggie said he doesn't want Katherine Magbanua to walk free.

"I hope the state will retry her, because they had a very compelling albeit circumstantial case against her," he said.

That's a thought shared by the "Justice 4 Dan" Facebook and Twitter pages. Markel's longtime friend Jason Solomon runs the accounts.

He told WCTV that the arc of justice is bending slowly, but in the right direction. He also hopes Magbanua faces a new trial, this time with Charlie Adelson as a co-defendant.

After the mistrial, prosecutor Georgia Cappleman indicated the state is leaning towards trying the case again.

As for Markel's in-laws, who have not been charged, Garcia says he too would like to see them held accountable.

"It' appears obvious to an casual observer that others were involved financing this," he said.