Former Nole, Jaguar Smith says he's sitting out 2019 season

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 9, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Jacksonville Jaguars and former Florida State linebacker Telvin Smith says he will sit out the 2019 NFL season, posting the news on his personal Instagram account.

Former #FSU LB and current #Jaguars star Telvin Smith says he’ll sit out the 2019 NFL Season. pic.twitter.com/2Gro51d4vR — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) May 9, 2019

This comes after Smith skipped voluntary workouts this spring and was publicly called out by Jaguars EVP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin.

Smith was drafted by Jacksonville in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft fresh off the Seminoles’ 2013 BCS National Championship. Despite being considered “undersized” by some draft experts, Smith immediately proved his worth registering 100+ tackles every season of his career and eventually being named an Pro Bowler and a second-team All Pro in 2017 when the Jags reached the AFC Championship.

In the 2017 season, Smith signed a four-year, $45.05 million extension to stay in Jacksonville. He was also voted to the Pro Bowl that season.

Last year, Smith recorded 134 tackles (100 solo), a team-best, and forced a fumble.