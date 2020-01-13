Former Noles TE McKitty transfering to UGA

By: Jake Rowe | 247Sports

January 13, 2020

Georgia has added another graduate transfer on the offensive side of the ball. Florida State tight end Tre' McKitty has made it known that he will transfer to UGA, joining Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman.

He becomes the second graduate transfer that the Bulldogs have added in the past two years and the fourth graduate transfer to join the team on the offensive side of the ball. Last offseason the Bulldogs added wide receiver Lawrence Cager from Miami and tight end Eli Wolf from Tennessee.

McKitty was a three-star prospect coming out of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) in the 2017 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He was ranked as the nation's No. 397 overall prospect and No. 15 tight end in that class. UGA recruited him heavily, as did current tight end's coach Todd Hartley while he was at Miami.

He was also courted by the likes of Oregon, Florida, and Auburn coming out of high school.

In 2019, McKitty hauled in 23 passes for 241 yards. Both of those numbers would have ranked him No. 1 among UGA's tight ends. His best showing was a four-catch, 70-yard performance against Virginia. In 2018, he had 26 grabs for 256 yards and a pair of scores. McKitty led all ACC tight ends in yards per catch on third down with an average of 11.6. He caught just one pass for 23 yards in his freshman season while playing in 11 games.

He has started 19 games for the Seminoles over the past three seasons while playing in 35 games. Once again, the Bulldogs have landed a graduate transfer in McKitty who can help fill a major void. Both Wolf and Charlie Woerner are on their way out after exhausting their eligibility after the 2019 season.

Woerner caught nine passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in his final season while Wolf came through with 13 grabs for 194 yards and a score. Woerner was viewed as on of UGA's most physical and effective blockers on the edge in 2019 as well.

The Bulldogs redshirted a pair of youngsters at the position this past season. Both Brett Seither and Ryland Goede played in multiple games but preserved a year of eligibility. Rising redshirt sophomore John FitzPatrick saw the first significant action of his career, playing in 11 of 14 games, but he caught just one pass for 22 yards on the year.

In addition to McKitty, the Bulldogs will also be adding the services of Desert Pines (Las Vegas, Nev.) tight end Darnell Washington at tight end. He's ranked as the nation's No. 10 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete in the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite. At 6-foot-7.5, 258 pounds, he's projected as a tight end at the next level and is set to arrive on campus in June.

McKitty won't be able to enroll until the summer, so he won't get the benefit of spring drills with the team.