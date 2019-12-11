Reports: Former Noles' head coach Taggart hired to be HC at FAU

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
December 11, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart has reached a deal to become the next head coach at Florida Atlantic, according to multiple reports.

If a done deal, Taggart will replace Lane Kiffin at FAU, who left the program to become the newest head coach at Ole Miss.

Taggart was fired by FSU after a 9-12 record in his brief tenure with the Noles, including a 4-5 start to the 2019 season.

FAU went 10-3 in 2019, including a 7-1 record in Conference USA play and won the CUSA championship.

It's a level of competition Taggart is familiar with; FAU was in the Sun Belt during his stint as head coach of Western Kentucky. Both schools have since moved to CUSA.

 
