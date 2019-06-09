Former President Jimmy Carter returns to teach Sunday school

By Associated Press

June 9, 2019

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) -- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back to teaching Sunday school in Georgia after taking time off to undergo surgery for a broken hip.

Carter told attendees at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains that he and his wife, Rosalynn, have nursing care at home and are doing fine, and he thanked them for their prayers and good wishes.

The 94-year-old Carter broke his hip last month at his home when he fell while leaving to go turkey hunting. He subsequently had hip replacement surgery.

The former first lady was also hospitalized around the same time for what Carter said was initially thought to be a stroke, but turned out to be less serious.

A devout Christian, Carter regularly teaches Sunday school in Plains.