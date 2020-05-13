Former Rattler finding success on, off court after leaving Hill

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida A&M women's basketball star Taneka Rubin took her talents overseas after her time on the Highest of the Seven Hills. And, now, she's gone into book writing.

But, if you think her journey was easy, think again.

After spending two years at Glendale Community College in Arizona, Rubin traveled across the country to Tallahassee, to be closer to her family.

FAMU was her first experience at a predominantly black school.

"Arizona is not like that," she said. "I didn't even know what an HBCU was, honestly."

Rubin graduated in December of 2015 and then accepted an offer to continue to play basketball while earning her masters degree at East London University the following January.

"I was basically a student-athlete again," she said. "I was born in Germany, I feel like it was calling me. I've never lived in a big city like that."

The masters program lasted a year, and Rubin returned to the U.S. in 2017.

As she prepared for her upcoming season, which would have been her first with a professional team, she fractured her tiba working with kids at Mount Verde Academy.

"I was reaching out and I just kept hearing, 'No,'" Rubin recalled. "But I felt like I couldn't give up, so I stuck with it. I didn't get my first professional contract until over a year and a half after that."

Her patience paid off; she was picked up by a team in Portugal for the second half of its season.

"There were times that I wanted to give up," she said. "But I knew something was on the other side of it if I kept going."

After finishing her season in Portugal in May of 2019, she landed on a team in Spain in September, and played until the season was halted due to the coronavirus.

"One-by-one, leagues were getting canceled," Rubin said. "Our team had us just sitting there because, eventually, we went on lock down and eventually our team sent us home."

In the same month, Rubin released her first book, WInners Win.

"During my journey, it was redemption," she said. "Just the wisdom I was able to pull out of the different life lessons of the mistakes I made, or even of the perseverance."

Rubin said she considered applying for the head coaching position at FAMU, following the dismissal of Kevin Lynum last month, but said that she isn't ready to hang up her jersey and hopes to play next season.

This past season, Rubin averaged 19 points and eight rebounds in Spain.

She is currently a free agent.