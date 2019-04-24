Former Seminole, Gator combine for minor league no-hitter

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

ERIE, Pa. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State pitcher Drew Carlton joined former Florida hurler Alex Faedo in a combined no-hitter on Wednesday afternoon for the Double-A Erie Seawolves.

Carlton pitched the final two innings of the game and struck out two while allowing one base runner, a walk, in the Seawolves' 4-0 win over the Bowie Baysox.

Carlton, a Lakeland native, was taken in the 32nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by Detroit and is in his second season with the Seawolves.

Over four years at FSU, Carlton logged an 18-12 record with a 3.48 ERA, striking out 194 batters while walking just 57 while with the garnet and gold.

Last year between the High-A Lakeland Flying Tigers and the Seawolves, Carlton went 4-2 with a 2.26 exclusively out of the bullpen and collected nine saves, all with Lakeland.

Faedo was a first round draft pick of Detroit in the 2017 draft and entered the year the 10th best prospect in the Tigers' system. Wednesday's start marked Faedo's fourth with Erie this year.