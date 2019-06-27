Former Seminole Mendoza signs with Nationals

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State third baseman Drew Mendoza has signed with the Washington Nationals, who selected him in the third round in this past month's MLB Draft.

According to MLB.com's Jim Callis, Mendoza is signing for $800,000, more than $150,000 above the projected pick value for the 94th overall selection.

3rd-rder Drew Mendoza signs with @Nationals for $800k (pick 94 value = $618,200). Florida State 3B, big raw power, eye for walks, strong arm for hot corner. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 27, 2019

Despite playing in fewer games than his 2018 campaign, 2019 was a career year for Mendoza, logging 14 home runs, 47 RBI and drawing 62 walks, all a career best.

He slashed .303/.478/.595 in his final season in garnet and gold.

Over his Seminoles career, Mendoza hit 31 long balls, drove in 124 runs and slashed .298/.443/.537.

Mendoza was one of four Seminoles to be drafted this year.