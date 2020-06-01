'Michael Jordan spoke to me': Former Semionle Ward recalls matchups with MJ, ESPN documentary

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- "We watch the games," Charlie Ward said, "But behind the scenes footage is always something that people very rarely see."

Former Florida State great Ward said he watched ESPN's 10-part documentary series, The Last Dance documentary, like millions of others. But he also got a bird eye's view of the events of the film during his NBA playing career.

"If Jordan is on their team," Ward said, "You had to get through the Bulls to get to the next level."

Ward's Knicks teams did not defeat a Bulls team that had Jordan in the playoffs. Ward said the Knicks biggest rivals were the Miami Heat.

"We had the same coach, same style," said Ward, "So we were competing for that mantra of getting to the next level."

Ward describes Jordan as 'bad boy.' He said he followed the legend before he got to the NBA in 1994, and even had a few matchups against him.

"Man, how did he do that," Ward recalled. "But that just who he was, and that's what fueled him and fueled his teams to be successful."

And recently, a photo on Twitter has made the rounds, with Ward and Jordan close to the rim.

Ward said the photo depicts a block.

"It might not have been clean," Ward confessed, "But it was a block. I've also been a poster on the other side where I got dunked on."

Ward said he never engaged in trash talking with Micheal; he was just happy the two had spoken.

"I was like, 'Oh, Micheal Jordan spoke to me,' so, i was just like everyone else."