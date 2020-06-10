Former Syrupmaker, Bulldog Hancock drafted by Mariners in first round

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

ATHENS, Ga. (WCTV) – University of Georgia right-handed pitcher, and former Cairo Syrupmaker, Emerson Hancock has been selected by the Seattle Mariners with the #6 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Hancock made four starts and logged a team-high 34 strikeouts in the abbreviated 2020 season, going 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA as a junior.

In his 2019 campaign, Hancock went 8-3 with a 1.99 ERA, the third-best in UGA history, including a 4-2 mark with a 1.69 ERA in eight SEC starts.

The Cairo native was previously drafted in the 38th round of the 2017 draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but elected to go to UGA. In his senior year, Hancock went 11-1 with a 0.75 ERA, 125 strikeouts and eight issued walks in 65.0 innings of work, leading the Syrupmakers to their second region title in school history.

Hancock’s selection makes him the 11th all-time Bulldog to be drafted in the first round, and the first sine RHP Robert Tyler was drafted with the 38th overall selection in 2016.

He’s also the highest-drafted Bulldog since outfielder Jeff Pyburn was selected fifth overall in 1980 by the San Diego Padres.