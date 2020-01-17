Former TPD Chief Steve Outlaw reflects on retirement

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Surrounded by family, friends, and coworkers, outgoing Police Chief Steve Outlaw reflected on the unusual way his decorated career ended.

Friday's retirement ceremony comes more than six months after Outlaw had initially planned to retire. Instead, he became interim chief.

Leaders from every facet of Tallahassee life came out to support the long-time officer. Mayor John Dailey and Fire Chief Jerome Gaines were just a couple of the people who shared stories and memories of Outlaw.

Outlaw said the last six months have been completely unexpected.

"That's what my brain had to do in July, recalibrate, recalibrate," he said.

"Because I was not supposed to be there. It was a privilege to be there, but mentally that's not what I had planned out. So I told a lot of folks there at that time period, 'If you ever want to hear god laugh, tell him your plans'."

Outlaw plans to spend more time being a grandpa and work on upcoming home renovation projects. But he still will have a role within TPD as the transition with Chief Lawrence Revell continues.

