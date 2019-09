By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Police Department says one of their K9's, Hado, has passed away.

Thomasville Police say Hado was responsible for over 1,000 drug arrests and hundreds of felony arrests during his career.

Authorities say Hado retired from service in 2017.

