Former Thomasville educator sentenced

By: WALB News Team

January 8, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville educator that was indicted on over a dozen child cruelty and aggravated assault charges was sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Linda McLean, Favor Christian Academy founder, was sentenced to five years in prison, which was suspended as long as she is in compliance with the stipulations of her sentencing.

McLean was also sentenced to 10 years probation for each of the remaining counts, all to be served concurrently. She was also given a $4,000 fine, 160 hours of community service and ordered to take anger management classes. McLean cannot have contact with the victims and she cannot supervise or teach children.

The sentencing lasted almost two hours.

McLean was indicted on 15 charges in August 2017. The indictment listed incidents with eight children.

In September 2019, McLean pleaded guilty to nine felony counts.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.