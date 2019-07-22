Former Thomasville mayor files suit against the city

By: Dave Miller | WALB News 10

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- Gregory Hobbs, who served as a councilman for the City of Thomasville from 2010 through December 2015 prior to being elected mayor, is filing a civil suit against the city.

Hobbs claims he is owed $42,704.00, plus attorney fees and costs, according to the lawsuit.

Hobbs claims in his suit that he and other councilmen were underpaid for years by the city.

Hobbs also claims that the city was required to pay councilmen $173.00 per diem as required by charter and statute, but was paid $105.00 per diem, leaving a shortage of $68.00 per diem, according to the lawsuit.

Hobbs said this went on for hundreds of meetings.

Hobbs was later elected mayor of Thomasville, but was suspended by the governor.

Hobbs was indicted by a grand jury in April for allegedly forging payroll documents, according to officials.

