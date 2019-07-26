Former Thomasville mayor pleads no contest to alleged forgery

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 26, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Former Thomasville Mayor Greg Hobbs has plead no contest on to two counts related to alleged forgery on payroll documents.

The former mayor has plead no contest to the false report of a crime and making false statements.

Hobbs' trial was set to begin Monday.

Hobbs originally faced six total counts; three counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of reporting a false crime and one count of making a false statement.

As part of the plea, Hobbs will serve a total of 12 months probation, pay $2,000 in fines and do 48 hours of community service work.

After Hobbs' indictment, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations released the following statement: