Former Thomasville mayor pleads no contest to alleged forgery

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
July 26, 2019
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Former Thomasville Mayor Greg Hobbs has plead no contest on to two counts related to alleged forgery on payroll documents.
The former mayor has plead no contest to the false report of a crime and making false statements.
Hobbs' trial was set to begin Monday.
Hobbs originally faced six total counts; three counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of reporting a false crime and one count of making a false statement.
As part of the plea, Hobbs will serve a total of 12 months probation, pay $2,000 in fines and do 48 hours of community service work.
After Hobbs' indictment, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations released the following statement:
"The GBI was requested to initiate an investigation by the Thomas County District Attorney's Office into financial documents that allegedly had the signature of Thomasville Mayor Greg Hobbs forged on them. The request was received on June 4, 2018. Hobbs had previously met with Officials at the District Attorney's Office and made the allegations which prompted the investigation request by the District Attorney's Office.
The GBI investigation began and interviews were done with those identified as being possibly being involved. Original documents obtained during the investigation were sent to the FBI Crime Lab, questioned documents section for comparison and analysis. Once those results were received, the completed investigation was provided to DA Brad Shealy for his review and any action he deemed appropriate, The decision was made to present the case to the Thomas County Grand Jury on Monday, February 4, 2019. The Grand Jury subsequently "True Billed" an indictment charging Hobbs with one count of False Report of a Crime (12-10-26), two counts Making a False Statement (16-10-20) and three counts Violation of Oath by Public Officer (16-10-1). This is an active investigation."