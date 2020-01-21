Former UF basketball superstar Chandler Parsons severely injured after car crash

By: WCJB/GRAY

January 21, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former University of Florida basketball star Chandler Parsons may have suffered career-ending injuries in a car accident caused by a drunk driver last week.

Attorneys representing Parsons say he "suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation, and a torn labrum."

Parsons is from Casselberry, just north of Orlando, and is now in his 9th NBA season.

The 31-year-old Florida native helped the University of Florida reach the elite 8 in the NCAA tournament in 2011.