Former Valdosta State employee accused of making threats to remain behind bars

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A former Valdosta State University employee accused of threatening victims at colleges across the country will remain in federal custody.

Shawn Charles Merdinger, 50, was arrested by the FBI earlier this week at his home in Lake Park.

Court records filed with the Middle District of Georgia show a hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon was canceled after Merdinger agreed to remain in detention.

Defense attorney Timothy Saviello told the judge Wednesday that after speaking with Merdinger and his family, they “have determined that medical attention for his mental health issues as well as his head wound, is what is most important at the moment.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Langstaff remanded Merdinger into custody.

Prosecutors say Merdinger sent emails threatening extreme violence to victims at Valdosta State University, the University System of Georgia, the University of California at Santa Barbara, the University of Indiana and the University of Texas at Austin.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one of the emails said, “I am going to roll on faculty and execute you in your homes in alphabetical order.”

Federal court records do not yet show Merdinger’s next court date.

