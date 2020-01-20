Former Valdosta State QB named to UGA staff

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 20, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. (WCTV) -- Former Valdosta State quarterback Buster Faulkner has been added to Georgia's coaching staff, according to a report from Dawgs247.

Dawgs247 says it's not yet known what what position Faulkner will take, but that it'll likely be in a quality control/analyst type of role off field.

Faulkner passed for 4,213 yards and 44 touchdowns with the Blazers over three seasons.

He earned first-team all-Gulf South Conference honors as a sophomore after throwing for 3,826 yards and 41 touchdowns as part of a 14-1 campaign and a DII runner up campaign in 2001.

Since joining the coaching ranks, Faulkner has been an assistant coach or coordinator at Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State and Southern Miss.

