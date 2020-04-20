Former Valdosta State employee arrested after sending threatening emails across country

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The United States Department of Justice has taken a former Valdosta State University employee into custody on charges of sending threatening emails around the country.

DOJ says complaints allege 50-year-old Shawn Charles Merdinger sent several emails between April 16 and April 19 to email addresses of people employed at universities across the country, such as University of California at Santa Barbra, University of Indiana, the University of Texas, University of Texas at Austin, the University System of Georgia and Valdosta State University.

Officials say the messages contained threats of extreme violence to the victims and himself, as well as general threats of harm.

DOJ says, in one email sent to an employee at the University of Texas at Austin on April 18, Merdinger wrote, "I am going to roll on faculty and execute you in your homes in alphabetical order. You might as well shut that place down. Here on out, any school faculty or student is going to be a personal, high value target for me. I’m coming in there. You better run.”

Authorities say Merdinger was taken into custody by the FBI on April 18 at his home in Lake Park, Georgia.

“Maintaining the safety of our citizens is a top priority for our office and law enforcement throughout the Middle District of Georgia,” said Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “I am grateful to the FBI and our state and local law enforcement partners for reacting quickly to shut down this alleged threat.”

"The FBI must take any threat to human life seriously," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "This arrest would not have been possible without help from the Valdosta State University Police Department, the Lowndes County Sheriff Office and the universities who received these terrorizing threats."

