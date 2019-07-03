Former Valdosta hurler Hall named to MLB Futures Game

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCTV) -- Former Valdosta Wildcat and current Baltimore Orioles prospect D.L. Hall has been selected to represent his organization at this weekend's MLB Futures Game as part of the MLB's All Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hall, the #3 ranked prospect in the Baltimore system, is one of two Orioles to be selected, joining RHP Grayson Rodriguez, the top prospect for the O's, according to MLBPipeline.

A first round pick of Baltimore in 2017, Hall has gone 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA across 13 starts (14 total appearances) with the High-A Frederick Keys this season.

The Futures Game is an annual showcase of some of the top prospects from each organization around the league. Previously a "USA vs. The World" style of game, this year's affair will pit prospects from National League against players who are property of American League teams.

Full rosters for this year's game can be seen here.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Progressive Field on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on MLB Network and MLB.com.