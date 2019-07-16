Former astronaut reflects on Apollo 11 mission

By: Katie Kaplan, WCTV

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tuesday marked fifty years since the Saturn-V Rocket launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. It sent Apollo-11 into orbit and four days later, humans landed on the moon for the first time.

It was Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in the Lunar Module Eagle who touched down on the moon's surface at the Sea of Tranquility.

"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," Armstrong famously stated.

At the time, Norman Thagard was busy fighting combat in Vietnam, but the former NASA Mission Specialist sat down with WCTV's Katie Kaplan to reflect on the Apollo Mission's impact.

"This is Buzz Aldrin and this is Walt Cunningham," he said, pointing a photograph from the 50th anniversary party in California.

Thagard had just returned after spending the weekend there for the Apollo XI 50th Anniversary Gala at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Roughly 10 former astronauts were in attendance, Thagard said.

"Buzz talked a little bit about it," he said. "I'm not surprised that they said it was 'otherworldly.' The fact that they were on the moon and they couldn't escape that thought from their mind and they were awestruck."

Thagard is now a member of the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, but back in 1969, he was in the middle of combat overseas. He said the mission captured the attention of the world and was a unifying event for the U.S.

"It was quite an achievement. I wish that I had been closer to it," he said. "We were having problems at the Vietnam War and the anti-war riots and that type of thing. So, it tended to bring Americans together."

He said it was mission that paved the way for future space travel.

"We have a space program today, probably, because of the success of the Apollo program," he said.

Thagard is retired now, but he still keeps an eye on space. He said he looks forward to watching the next chapter take off.

"It makes sense, actually, to build a base on the moon and then send rockets off to Mars from there," he said.

NASA recently announced they plan on sending the first woman ever and the first man in nearly five decades to the moon by 2024. Thagard said he will meet the newest generation of astronauts at a reunion later this year.