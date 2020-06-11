Former city council member, police officer, leads protest in Thomasville

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — A retired police officer organized Thursday's protest in Thomasville.

Terry Scott said his ultimate goal for the protest is to create unity.

Scott told WCTV earlier Thursday he expected about a hundred people from all walks of life to gather on Jackson Street as protesters marched to the courthouse.

Scott is a former city council member, police officer and he served nearly 30 years in the U.S. Army.

He says he is taking this moment to see if, in his words, the black and white communities here can find a better way to understand each other.

"I come together here, in this area we don't have violence, but we will protest, march for what is right, for the people, for African Americans, because we are human just as much as anybody else," he says.

Elected officials, officers from the Thomasville Police Department and Thomas County deputies all took part in this march.

"We definitely want to be a part of the conversation," Said Cpl. Crystal Parker. "We encourage those difficult questions and difficult situations."

Other protesters were impressed with the diverse crowd that braved raindrops for an important cause.

"I'm just really touched to see the white people here in our community show so much support, I was very humbled by the experience," said protester Tinika Dismuke.

This was a separate event from the weekend marches in Thomasville, which included a younger crowd of activists.

